|
|
Mary Claire Schultz
Elmira - Age 92, passed away Friday, April 12, 2019 at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center. Claire was born in Wilkes Barre PA, daughter of Patrick F. and Marie Mulherin O'Keefe. She was predeceased by her husband Andrew J. Schultz; sister and brother-in-law Nancy and Joseph McDermott; son-in-law Jim Minchin; and niece Eileen McDermott. Claire is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Mary Beth and James Dix of Horseheads; son and daughter-in-law Bob J. and Carol Schultz of The Villages FL; grandchildren: Dana Schultz with daughter Aichlym, and Terry (Penny) Schultz with daughter Haley, all of Virginia Beach VA; special niece Kathy Zito with husband Mike of Elmira; special great-nephew Bryan Mullen and his family of Dublin OH. Claire retired from the Elmira City School District. Family and friends are invited to McInerny Funeral Home, 502 W. Water St., Elmira, on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, 10:00 a.m. in St. Mary's Church, 224 Franklin Street, Elmira. Committal prayers and interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Those wishing may remember Claire with a donation to the Chemung County SPCA, 2435 County Route 352, Elmira NY 14903.
Published in Star-Gazette from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2019