Mary "Rainey" DowlingElmira - Age 75, passed away on Thur. Sep. 17, 2020, at Arnot-Ogden Medical Center. Born on Apr. 17, 1945, in Elmira, "Rainey" was the daughter of the late Ruth Henshaw (Ebb Everetts). She is survived by her loving family: husband, Joseph A. Dowling Jr. Elmira; daughters, Mary (Charles Rivera) Dowling, Rochester, NY; Kathleen (Scott) Losey, Elmira; and Maureen (Franklin Jr.) Frisbie, Elmira; granddaughters, Megan (Phil) Frisbie and Kirsten Frisbie; sisters-in-law, Thelma Jean Shaw and Kathy Henshaw; many loving nieces and nephews, as well as many loving friends/neighbors. Rainey was predeceased by her brother, Donald Henshaw, and a brother-in-law, Donald Shaw. She married her childhood sweetheart, Joseph A. Dowling Jr. on June 22, 1963. Together they shared a wonderful life raising a loving family and sharing family vacations at Waneta Lake, in Vermont, and at Hills Creek State Park. She was an avid gardener, music lover, New York Yankees fan, and decorated her home for the holidays with pride. She is best remembered by the many children she loved and cared for as a teacher's aide at Thomas K. Beecher Elementary School for nearly thirty years. She was a firm believer in education, and believed girls could do anything, including "rule the world." Due to the pandemic, a private family service officiated by her dear friend, George Welch will take place at the family's convenience. She will be laid to rest at Woodlawn Cemetery. Family will provide her favorite flowers. In lieu of flowers, the family knows that Rainey would appreciate donations to the Arctic League in her name, as they provided her childhood Christmases. Rainey's family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to her dear Dr. Reddy and the Arnot ICU team for her care.