1/1
Mary "Rainey" Dowling
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary "Rainey" Dowling

Elmira - Age 75, passed away on Thur. Sep. 17, 2020, at Arnot-Ogden Medical Center. Born on Apr. 17, 1945, in Elmira, "Rainey" was the daughter of the late Ruth Henshaw (Ebb Everetts). She is survived by her loving family: husband, Joseph A. Dowling Jr. Elmira; daughters, Mary (Charles Rivera) Dowling, Rochester, NY; Kathleen (Scott) Losey, Elmira; and Maureen (Franklin Jr.) Frisbie, Elmira; granddaughters, Megan (Phil) Frisbie and Kirsten Frisbie; sisters-in-law, Thelma Jean Shaw and Kathy Henshaw; many loving nieces and nephews, as well as many loving friends/neighbors. Rainey was predeceased by her brother, Donald Henshaw, and a brother-in-law, Donald Shaw. She married her childhood sweetheart, Joseph A. Dowling Jr. on June 22, 1963. Together they shared a wonderful life raising a loving family and sharing family vacations at Waneta Lake, in Vermont, and at Hills Creek State Park. She was an avid gardener, music lover, New York Yankees fan, and decorated her home for the holidays with pride. She is best remembered by the many children she loved and cared for as a teacher's aide at Thomas K. Beecher Elementary School for nearly thirty years. She was a firm believer in education, and believed girls could do anything, including "rule the world." Due to the pandemic, a private family service officiated by her dear friend, George Welch will take place at the family's convenience. She will be laid to rest at Woodlawn Cemetery. Family will provide her favorite flowers. In lieu of flowers, the family knows that Rainey would appreciate donations to the Arctic League in her name, as they provided her childhood Christmases. Rainey's family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to her dear Dr. Reddy and the Arnot ICU team for her care.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Gazette from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Caywood's Funeral Home & Gardens, LLC
1126 Broadway
Elmira, NY 14904
(607) 732-7081
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Star-Gazette

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved