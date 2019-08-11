|
|
Mary E. Armstrong-Wood
Elmira - Was born March 26, 1939 in Elmira, NY the daughter of the late Milton and Mary G. (Lynch) Evans passed away on Saturday August 10, 2019 at Elderwoods in Waverly NY. She was preceded in death by her first husband Frederick J. Armstrong March 14, 1997. She is survived by her husband of 17 years Harold Wood; Children: Stewart (Deborah Smith) Armstrong of Royersford, PA; Lori (Richard) Hine of West Elmira, NY; step son Michael (Keri) Wood of Elmira, NY; Cindy (Ted) Cobb of Elmira, NY; brother, Thomas (Sandy) Evans of Elmira, NY; sister, Mildred (Donald) Stough of Dillsburg, PA; grandchildren: Jacklyn (Zachary) Smicker, Corissa (Aric) Werkheiser; Eric (Kristen) Hine, Zachary (Gina) Hine, Justin Hine; Tyler, Dylan, Mikey, Zachary and Alexis Wood; Christopher, Stephanie, Elizabeth, Dakota and Ileah; along with several nieces and nephews. Mary worked at various places including her last two places of employment, Diamond Cleaners and Woodbrook. Family and friends are invited to call at the Olthof Funeral Home 1050 Pennsylvania Ave. Elmira/Southport, NY on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 from 6:00 - 8:00 pm and on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 from 12:00 - 1:00 pm. Funeral services honoring her life will follow the visitation at 1 pm. Interment will follow in the Woodlawn Cemetery. Mary's tribute wall can be signed in obituaries at www.olthof.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019