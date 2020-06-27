Mary E. Galleher
1931 - 2020
nee: Hogue

Age 88 of Horseheads, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020. Mrs. Galleher was born in Meadville, PA on December 11, 1931 to the late Anna (Zimmerman) and Harold Hogue. She was a graduate of Meadville High School and St. James Hospital of Hornell as an X-ray technician. She was employed by the Karl Clinic Hornell and the Tioga Hospital in Waverly, NY. Her hobbies included sewing, cooking & gardening. Mary is survived by her two sons, David (Nancy) Galleher of Geneva, NY and Drew Galleher of Marienville, PA; two granddaughters, Kelly (Dan) Chacchia of Ontario, NY and Bethany Scaglia of Geneva; three great grandchildren; sister, Marjorie Devereaux; several nieces, nephews and cousins; pre-deceased by her husband, Roscoe in 2011; and her sister, Dorothy Dodd. At Mrs.Galleher's request, no calling hours will be held. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Those wishing may make a donation in her name to a charity of your choice. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Kalec Funeral Home of Elmira.




Published in Star-Gazette from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kalec Funeral Home
705 E. Church St.
Elmira, NY 14901
607-734-6196
