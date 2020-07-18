Mary E. JerramPine City - A lifelong resident of our community passed away peacefully in her beloved home, Fri. July 17, 2020. Born on Oct. 19, 1931 in Elmira, Mary was very active in her community throughout her life. She was the Deputy Historian for the Town of Southport for many years. Her activity in local historical events remained with her long after her retirement. Mary was an active member of Emmanuel Episcopal Church, Town of Southport Cemetery Assoc., Penn. Ave. United Methodist Church Food Pantry, RSVP, volunteered on the Popcorn Truck and could always be found where there were community activities taking place. Mary is remembered for her dry wit and warm smile. She is survived by a community of cherished friends along with a niece, Judy Schauffler, Pine City; and half-brother, Chuck Simmons, Las Vegas, NV. Mary was predeceased by her father and step-mother, G. Wilton "Bill" & Lora Jerram. Guests will be received at Caywood's Funeral Home & Gardens, 1126 Broadway Southport/Elmira, NY on Wed. July 22, 2020 between the hours of 3-5 p.m. Graveside services will take place on Thur. afternoon at 1 p.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery, Elmira; (meeting at the Walnut St. Gate at 12:45 p.m.). Face covering and social distancing guidelines are required and enforced by N.Y.S. for all services.