Mary E. Krcmarich "Winnie"
Elmira - nee: Skebey Age 94 of Elmira died Saturday, May 25,2019. She is survived by her son, James P. Krcmarich, Valpariso, IN; grandsons, Ryan M., Indianapolis, IN and Jeffrey M. (Rachel) Krcmarich, Chesterton, IN; brothers-in-law, Charles Krcmaric, Edward (Arlene) Krcmaric, Matthew Krcmaric; sisters-in-law, Irene Bachelor, Betty Krcmaric & Judy Krcmaric; brother-in-law, Don Wass; several nieces, nephews and cousins; pre-deceased by her husband of 65 years, Peter P. Krcmarich; parents, Winifred and William Skebey; daughter in-law, Sally J. Krcmarich, sisters, Theresa E. Searles, Rose Tierney, Helen Skebey; brothers, William and Robert (Katie) Skebey; niece, Sherrie Skebey; nephews, Rev. James E. Tierney, Robert Searles, Fred "Sonny" Searles, Jack, Michael & Bill Tierney. Mary was a communicant of the Parish of the Most Holy Name of Jesus at Our Lady of Lourdes church. She was retired from Artistic Greeting. In lieu of flowers those wishing may make a donation in her name to (envelopes available at the funeral home and mass). The family will receive relatives and friends at the Kalec Funeral Home today May 28th from 5 - 8 pm. A prayer service there Wednesday, May 29th at 9 am followed by her Mass of Christian Burial in Our Lady of Lourdes church at 10 am. Burial to follow in Sts. Peter and Paul's cemetery.
Published in Star-Gazette from May 28 to May 29, 2019