Services
Kalec Funeral Home
705 E. Church St.
Elmira, NY 14901
607-734-6196
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kalec Funeral Home
705 E. Church St.
Elmira, NY 14901
View Map
Prayer Service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
9:00 AM
Kalec Funeral Home
705 E. Church St.
Elmira, NY 14901
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes church
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Krcmarich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary E. "Winnie" Krcmarich

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary E. "Winnie" Krcmarich Obituary
Mary E. Krcmarich "Winnie"

Elmira - nee: Skebey Age 94 of Elmira died Saturday, May 25,2019. She is survived by her son, James P. Krcmarich, Valpariso, IN; grandsons, Ryan M., Indianapolis, IN and Jeffrey M. (Rachel) Krcmarich, Chesterton, IN; brothers-in-law, Charles Krcmaric, Edward (Arlene) Krcmaric, Matthew Krcmaric; sisters-in-law, Irene Bachelor, Betty Krcmaric & Judy Krcmaric; brother-in-law, Don Wass; several nieces, nephews and cousins; pre-deceased by her husband of 65 years, Peter P. Krcmarich; parents, Winifred and William Skebey; daughter in-law, Sally J. Krcmarich, sisters, Theresa E. Searles, Rose Tierney, Helen Skebey; brothers, William and Robert (Katie) Skebey; niece, Sherrie Skebey; nephews, Rev. James E. Tierney, Robert Searles, Fred "Sonny" Searles, Jack, Michael & Bill Tierney. Mary was a communicant of the Parish of the Most Holy Name of Jesus at Our Lady of Lourdes church. She was retired from Artistic Greeting. In lieu of flowers those wishing may make a donation in her name to (envelopes available at the funeral home and mass). The family will receive relatives and friends at the Kalec Funeral Home today May 28th from 5 - 8 pm. A prayer service there Wednesday, May 29th at 9 am followed by her Mass of Christian Burial in Our Lady of Lourdes church at 10 am. Burial to follow in Sts. Peter and Paul's cemetery.
Published in Star-Gazette from May 28 to May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now