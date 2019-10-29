|
Mary E. Laurey
Elmira, NY - Age 75 of Elmira, NY passed away Monday, October 28, 2019 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, PA. She was predeceased by her parents James Capod and Annie Gordon, brother Fred Morgan and sister Eleanor Russell. She is survived by her children Elaine, Phyllistine, William, Arthur (Mary), Kelvin and Terrence Laurey; nephews Dewayne and Fred Gardner; niece Nikki Gibbons; close family friend Holly Hellewell-Carpenter; several grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews; best friends D.B. one, D.B. two, Marlo, Margie and Matt. Mary retired from Kennedy Valve. She was a long time volunteer with Meals on Wheels; enjoyed crossword puzzles, bingo, reading and walking. Family and friends are invited to her memorial service on Friday, November 1st at 1 pm at Walter J. Kent Funeral Home, 858 Lake St. at Washington Ave., Elmira.
Published in Star-Gazette from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2019