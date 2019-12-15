|
Mary Elizabeth Fleming Hoskins
Chantilly, VA - Mary Elizabeth Fleming Hoskins, age 90, passed peacefully, at the Brookside Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Warrenton, VA on December 12, 2019, after a brief hospital stay.
She was a longtime resident of Chantilly, VA and had recently moved to the Fairmont Independent Senior Living Apartments in Manassas, VA.
Mary was born in Elmira, NY and graduated from Southside High School in 1948. Mary accompanied her husband SFC Dwight Hoskins Sr. to many Army posts within the United States and also to Chateauneuf and Paris, France.
As a Secretary to the Department of the Army, she worked several years at the Pentagon. She also was employed at the Surgeons General Office in Washington, DC and the Army Communication Command in Bethesda, MD.
She retired from federal service in 1989 to take care of her mother, Bernice Fleming.
Mary enjoyed spending time with family and friends, all forms of sewing, knitting and crocheting and time spent with her friends at the 55 and older club in Falls Church, VA.
Survived by one brother: Paul Fleming of DE, three sons: Mark Hoskins of Indian Head, MD, James Hoskins of Nokesville, VA and Skip (Dwight, Jr.) and Kathy
Hoskins of Lusby, MD; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. In addition, Mary is survived by many nephews and nieces and great-nephews and nieces. Mary was pre-deceased by her husband, Dwight E. Hoskins, Sr. of which they shared 68 years of marriage.
Friends may call at the Pender United Methodist Church, 12401 Alder Woods Dr., Fairfax, VA 22033, on Friday, 20 December 2019 from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.; with services immediately following. Internment at Arlington National Cemetery will be at a later date.
