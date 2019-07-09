Resources
Encinitas, CA - Mary Elizabeth Pruyne passed away in Encinitas, California on March 1, 2019. Mary was born in Elmira, New York on October 25, 1935. She graduated from Horseheads high school in 1953, married and raise her family in Erin, New York. She is survived by her brother, Luther Bowen (Gaynelle), her three daughters:

Deborah Gunderman (Mark), Elaine Benton, of Livermore, California, Diane Smith (Garth) of Oceanside, California, and a son, David Pruyne (Lisa) of Horseheads, New York. She has 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her ex-husband, Robert Pruyne, a grandson, Jonah Smith, and her parents, Joshua and Ruby Lee Bowen. Mary worked at Elcor Nursing Home as a CNA for many years. Mary was a gifted needle worker, cook/baker, Scrabble player, and an avid reader. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. Her ashes will be interred in Scotchtown Cemetery on July 12, 2019 at 11:00 am.
