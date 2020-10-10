Mary Elizabeth Trumbull
Elmira Heights - Mary Elizabeth Trumbull, 54, of Elmira Heights NY passed away peacefully on September 11, 2020 at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville PA. She was born in Elmira, NY the daughter of the late Whilhelmina Holmes and Charles Trumbull.
She was married to Arthur Berkey of Ithaca, NY.
Mary was a graduate of Thomas A. Edison High School. She later enlisted in the US Navy, serving from 1985 to 1986. She then worked for Cornell University as a support professional prior to graduating from Corning Community College as a registered nurse. She was employed as a nurse by Saint Joseph's medical center in Elmira, NY.
In her spare time, she loved going for long walks, vacationing in Disney World, and spending time at home with her pets. She also loved cooking for family members on holidays.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by one daughter Meghan Trumbull-Kennedy and her fiancé Sergei Airapetov (VA): her stepsons Neal Berkey (NY), Eric Berkey and his wife Tina (Clarke) Berkey (RI): Brothers: George and David Welch, Sister Shirley Welch, and several nieces and nephews She was preceded in death by brothers James Welch, Gary and John Trumbull.
A Celebration of Mary's life will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Tompkins County
SPCA, 1640 Hanshaw Rd., Ithaca NY 14850
