Mary Ellen Lamie
Horseheads - Passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020 at the age of 89. She was born on March 18, 1931 in Lowman, NY, daughter of the late Harry and Ruth Gallup Green. Mary Ellen is predeceased by her husband, Robert Lamie in 2001 and her 2 brothers and a sister. She is survived by her son, LeVerne (Pamela) Lamie; daughter, Alice Mathews (Donald Russell); and two grandchildren, Yvonne Lamie and Elizabeth Mathews. Graveside Service will be held at Woodlawn National Cemetery, on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 10am. Her ashes will be laid to rest along side her husband immediately following. Condolences and words of comfort may be expressed at Mary Ellen's Book of Memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com
.