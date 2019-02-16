|
|
Mary Ellen Mitchell
Montour Falls - Our sweet matriarch, Mary Ellen (Sullivan) Mitchell, went on her way to heaven on February 13, 2019, to be reunited with her husband, Arnold W. Mitchell (dec. 2008), parents Cornelius and Louise (Donovan) Sullivan, sisters and beloved brothers-in-law, Betty and Edward Carpenter, Catherine and Frank Vawter, and Eileen and Jim Curns. She will also find her special angel, dearest grandson David Graham. At the age of 93, Mary Ellen was predeceased by many treasured cousins, nieces, nephew and friends. Described in her yearbook (SHS Class of '43) as "Mary Ellen with the sparkling blue eyes," she worked before marriage at American LaFrance, Hardinge Bros. and Thatcher Glass. After marrying Arnold in 1950, she worked part-time at Remington Rand and Iszards while raising her family, and later full-time at Dairylea. She was the nicest person you ever met, and it was safe to say that no one was a stranger to Mary Ellen. She loved reading, attending Mass and being part of her Bible group. She was a fashionista and her outfits were always coordinated. Most of all, she loved her children and grandchildren. Mary Ellen is survived by son, Stephen Mitchell, and friend, Donna Ripley (Elmira), daughter Theresa (Dale) Coon (Horseheads) and daughter Regina (Bob) Felice (Endicott), as well as adored grandson Joseph Felice. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Mary Mitchell (Millerton) and many cherished nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Respects can be made on Tuesday, February 19th from 11:00 am to 11:30 am at St. Mary's Church, 224 Franklin St., Elmira. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place there at 11:30 am with Father Richard Farrell as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Peter & Paul's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please pay it forward with a kind act or word for someone. You can also make a donation in Mary Ellen's memory to the . The family would like to thank the staff at Seneca View, Unit 2 for the loving care given to her. Arrangements have been entrusted to James D. Barrett Funeral Home.
