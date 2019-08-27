Services
Jay E. Lowery Funeral Home, Inc.
225 S. Main Street
Athens, PA 18810
(570) 888-2368
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Jay E. Lowery Funeral Home, Inc.
225 S. Main Street
Athens, PA 18810
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Jay E. Lowery Funeral Home, Inc.
225 S. Main Street
Athens, PA 18810
Mary Ellen (Shay) Starr


1958 - 2019
Mary Ellen (Shay) Starr Obituary
Mary Ellen (Shay) Starr

Troy, PA - Mary Ellen (Shay) Starr, 61, Troy, PA, passed on Saturday, August 24, 2019.

Born February 9, 1958 in Waverly, the daughter of Edwin and Lillian (Buck) Shay.

Family and friends may call on Friday, August 30,2019 from 1pm-2pm at the Jay E. Lowery Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, PA. A Memorial Service will follow at the funeral home at 2pm.

Memorial donations may be made in Mary Ellen's memory to: Guthrie Hospice, 421 Tomahawk Road, Towanda, PA 18848.

(For those wishing to sign the E-guestbook, or send condolences may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com)
Published in Star-Gazette on Aug. 27, 2019
