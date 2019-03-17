Services
McInerny Funeral Home
502 W. Water St.
Elmira, NY 14901
607-733-6271
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McInerny Funeral Home
502 W. Water St.
Elmira, NY 14901
View Map
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
9:15 AM
McInerny Funeral Home
502 W. Water St.
Elmira, NY 14901
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
224 Franklin Street,
Elmira, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Hintz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Esther Hintz


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Esther Hintz Obituary
Mary Esther Hintz

Elmira - Age 85, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019. She was born August 13, 1933, the daughter of Stephen and Mary (Rush) Costello. Mary Esther was predeceased by her first husband James Motiska and her brother and sister-in-law, Stepen J. and Gloria Costello. She is survived by her husband John B. Hintz; nieces and nephews, Stephen J. Costello, Jr., Eileen M. (Scott) Drew, Thomas M. (Mary Lynn) Costello, Mary L. (Scott) Worden, Colleen A. (Larry) Huffner; stepchildren, Alice H. (Harold) Boxer, Timothy C. (Gayle Corwin) Hintz, Gregory J. Hintz, and Eileen H. (Myron) Maslowsky. Mary Esther was a dental assistant for over 50 years. She was a life long communicant of St. Mary's Church, Elmira, where she was a long time member of the choir. Family and friends are invited to McInerny Funeral Home, 502 W. Water Street, Elmira, on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A prayer service will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 9:15 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's Church, 224 Franklin Street, Elmira, at 10:00 a.m. Commital prayers and interment will follow at St. Peter & Paul's Cemetery. Mary Esther's family is especially appreciative of the extrordinary support proved by the Padgett and McMillen families.
Published in Star-Gazette from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McInerny Funeral Home
Download Now