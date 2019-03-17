|
|
Mary Esther Hintz
Elmira - Age 85, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019. She was born August 13, 1933, the daughter of Stephen and Mary (Rush) Costello. Mary Esther was predeceased by her first husband James Motiska and her brother and sister-in-law, Stepen J. and Gloria Costello. She is survived by her husband John B. Hintz; nieces and nephews, Stephen J. Costello, Jr., Eileen M. (Scott) Drew, Thomas M. (Mary Lynn) Costello, Mary L. (Scott) Worden, Colleen A. (Larry) Huffner; stepchildren, Alice H. (Harold) Boxer, Timothy C. (Gayle Corwin) Hintz, Gregory J. Hintz, and Eileen H. (Myron) Maslowsky. Mary Esther was a dental assistant for over 50 years. She was a life long communicant of St. Mary's Church, Elmira, where she was a long time member of the choir. Family and friends are invited to McInerny Funeral Home, 502 W. Water Street, Elmira, on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A prayer service will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 9:15 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's Church, 224 Franklin Street, Elmira, at 10:00 a.m. Commital prayers and interment will follow at St. Peter & Paul's Cemetery. Mary Esther's family is especially appreciative of the extrordinary support proved by the Padgett and McMillen families.
Published in Star-Gazette from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2019