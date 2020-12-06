Mary F. VanAmburg
Watkins Glen - Mary Frances Parmenter VanAmburg, age 80, of Watkins Glen, NY went peacefully with her angels on December 4th, 2020 at Seneca View Skilled Nursing. Mary and her twin sister, Anna, were born in Elmira, NY on February 2nd, 1940. Her childhood and teen years were spent with her Aunt Jenny Hackett on a farm in Gillette, PA, prior to relocating to Elmira, NY. She married and moved to Watkins Glen, NY. Even after she divorced her husband, they remained life long friends. Her best friend and mother-in-law, Lena VanAmburg and adopted sister Nancy were inseparable. They spent many years together, known by friends as the "Three Stooges". Mary was a gentle soul with a smile that would light up the room. She loved her animal babies, soap operas, gambling, and her church. Scratch-off tickets on a bench, with Lena in downtown Watkins Glen. Mary retired from the Watkins Glen School District. She loved her work there and enjoyed her many friends who worked with her. She leaves behind her longtime love and partner, John Albee of Watkins Glen; Nancy and Denny Rodabaugh, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her twin, Anna, Aunt Jenny, and brother, Billy. There will be no prior calling hours as requested by Mary. A service celebrating her life will be held at 6pm on Tuesday, December 8th, 2020 at the Haughey Wood & Zinger Funeral Home, 119 5th St., Watkins Glen, NY 14891. Those in attendance are asked to practice social distancing and to wear a face mask. Mary will be laid to rest at Pleasant View Cemetery in Reading Center, NY. Joining her in eternal sleep will be her predeceased pet bird, "Baby". Donations may be made in Mary's memory to the Humane Society of Schuyler County, 124 Marina Dr., Montour Falls, NY 14865. Memories of Mary may be shared with her family and friends at haugheywoodzinger.com