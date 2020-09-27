1/1
Mary Frances Sullivan
1937 - 2020
Mary Frances Sullivan

Coopers Plains - Mary Frances Sullivan, age 82, of Coopers Plains, NY died Friday, September 25, 2020, at Steuben Centers in Bath, NY.

Mary Fran was born on December 29, 1937, in Elmira, NY to Thomas and Dora (Jones) Supple. She married John Sullivan on June 24, 1963, in Elmira and was preceded in death by him on June 3, 2013.

Mary Fran was a recent member of the Red Hat Society and a life member of the Coopers Plains Long Acres Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. Mary Fran was a 1956 graduate of Southside High School and had been very in her class alumni for many years. She enjoyed bowling but loved baking, baking snickerdoodles, and entertaining family and friends. Above all else, Mary Fran loved her grandchildren.

She is survived by her son Stephen (Julie) Sullivan of Coopers Plains; grandchildren, Samantha (Ryan) Sullivan of Coopers Plains and Andrew (Madison) Sullivan of Coopers Plains; a future great-grandson; great-granddaughter, Lilah; sister-in-law, Christine Supple of Victor, NY; several nieces and nephews. Mary Fran was predeceased by her brother, Thomas Supple; and a sister, Cornelia Schiefen.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, October 2nd from 4 - 6 PM at Haughey Funeral Home, Inc., 216 E. First Street, Corning, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, October 3rd at St. Joseph the Carpenter Church, 8505 Main Street in Campbell with Father Patrick Connor officiating. Burial will be in Chapel Knoll Cemetery. All current COVID-19 regulations will apply at the church and funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to the fire department or to the church in Mary Fran's name.

Mary Fran's family entrusted her care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc






Published in Star-Gazette from Sep. 27 to Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Calling hours
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
OCT
3
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Joseph the Carpenter Church
Funeral services provided by
Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
216 E. First St.
Corning, NY 14830
607-936-9322
