Mary Grace (Hardy) DeHaven
Morris Run - Mary Grace (Hardy) DeHaven, 81, of Morris Run, passed away peacefully on December 19, 2019, at Broad Acres Nursing Home after an extended illness.
Mary was born on April 17, 1938 in Huntington, PA. To LeRoy and Edna (Ramey) Hardy.
She had a career as a beautician and also a waitress at Eddie's Restaurant.
Mary enjoyed collecting lighthouses and hummingbirds; she also enjoyed gardening, dancing and cats.
Surviving Mary are three children, Monty Barnes and wife Janie of Woodhull, NY, Marcia Barnes of Liberty, and Ted DeHaven and wife Joyce of Covington; six grandchildren, Stacey Barnes of Corning, NY, Laurie Barnes of Pittsburgh, Jesse Barnes of Philadelphia, Jeff DeHaven of Morris Run, Jason DeHaven of Covington, and Ashlee DeHaven of Troy; two great-grandsons, Hudson Ebner son of Stacey and Troy DeHaven son of Jeff. She was preceded in death by her father LeRoy Hardy and her mother Edna (Ramey) Hardy.
Friends and family will be received at Freeberg Funeral Home, Blossburg, Sunday December 22, 2019 from 2-4P.M. On line condolences at
freebergfh.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019