Mary H. (Smetanka) Dengle
Mary H. (Smetanka) Dengle

Southport - Age 85, of Southport, NY, passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at the Corning Center. She was born on July 16, 1935 in Elmira, NY to the late John and Lois Smetanka Sr. Mary was predeceased by her husband, James Dengle Sr., sons, Stephen and Bruce Dengle, brothers, John and Jim Smetanka and sister, Alice Parsons. She is survived by her son, James Dengle Jr.; grandchildren, Jason, Stephen, Cathy, Charlene, Timothy and Nicolas; 2 great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Tracy Dengle; brothers, Tom (Jean) Smetanka and Steven Smetanka; sister, Lois Clearwater; along with several nieces, nephews and friends. Family and friends are invited to call on Monday, October 19th from 12 to 1 p.m. at the James D. Barrett Funeral Home. Committal prayers and interment will follow in Hilltop Cemetery, Breesport, NY. Adhering to NYS regulations, all guests must wear masks and maintain social distancing at all times.




Published in Star-Gazette from Oct. 13 to Oct. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
James D. Barrett Funeral Home
1004 Lake Street
Elmira, NY 14901
(607) 733-4629
