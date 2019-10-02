|
Corning - Age 74, passed away peacefully, with her family by her side, on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Corning Center for Rehabilitation. Mary was born June 17, 1945, in Corning, a daughter of the late Benjamin and Marjorie Jones VanZile. Mary is also predeceased by her husband Ronald Vandermark and daughter Tammy Hyde. She is survived by her children and their spouses, Kathy Hyde of Elmira, Kevin Hyde of Corning, Lisa and Aaron Boynton of Elmira, Ronda and Greg Washburn of Corning, Holly and Steven Tyler of Elmira, Ron Vandermark with Rita Dennard of Elmira; grandson Cody Tyler who Mary took care of for many years; 19 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren; brothers, Larry Vanzile, Hank Vanzile; and sister Connie Greenfield. Mary was home health aide for Family Services of Chemung County for many years. She loved going to the Salvation Army and to rummage sales. She was a family oriented person and loved her family so much. Mary will be missed dearly. Family and friends are invited to McInerny Funeral Home, 502 W. Water Street, on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. There will be a time for sharing stories and remembrances at 1:15 p.m. Burial will take place at Maple Grove Cemetery, Horseheads. Following the cemetery service there will be a continuation of the celebration of Mary's life at New Beginnings United Methodist Church, 300 Miller St., Elmira, NY 14904.
Published in Star-Gazette on Oct. 2, 2019