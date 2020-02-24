|
|
Mary J. Butler
Elmira - Mary J. Butler, age 60, of Elmira, NY passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at the Arnot Ogden Hospital with her family by her side. Mary was predeceased by her parents, Glenn and Bertha Butler; sister, Anne; and nephew, Jonah.
Mary is survived by her loving children, Christopher, Jack and Kristin (Alijuawan); grandchildren, Caitlyn, Alannah, Alijuawan Jr., and Kamdyn; brothers, Richard (Rhonda) Peterson, Mike (Rene) Butler, Scott (Tammy) Butler and Glenn "Mooch" Butler; several nieces and nephews.
She loved spending time with all of her grandchildren. Mary was a loving mother, sister, grandmother and friend who will be missed by all who knew her.
As per her request there will be no services. In honor of Mary's name, donations may be made to the Children's Miracle Network, 600 Roe Avenue, Elmira, NY 14905. Mary's tribute wall may be signed at www.olthof.com.
Published in Star-Gazette from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020