Mary J. Riffe Powers
Age 91, formerly of Elmira, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020 at the Ideal Senior Living Center in Endicott. Mary was born and raised in Elmira a daughter of James H. and Virginia C. (McConnell) Riffe. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 65 years, Michael W. Powers, Jr. on November 30, 2018. Mary is also predeceased by brother-in-law Timothy Lynch. She is survived by her children and their spouses, Michael W., III and Diane Powers of St. Augustine FL; Patricia "Patsy" and Gerald Kettle of Endwell NY; three wonderful grandchildren, Mollie, Connor and Patrick Kettle; sisters and brother-in-law, Ginny Lynch, Jean and Joe Gizzi, all of Elmira; sister-in-law Frances Monroe of Elmira; brother-in-law Joseph Powers of Beacon NY; along with several nieces and nephews. Mary was an employee of the Elmira Housing Authority retiring in 1989 after 25 years of service. She had been a long time communicant of St. Charles Borromeo Church in Elmira Heights. A family service will be held with burial and committal prayers to follow at St. Peter & Paul's Cemetery. Those wishing may remember Mary with a donation to either, the American Cancer Society, 13 Beech Street, Johnson City NY or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P O Box 1000, Det. 142, Memphis TN 38101-9908. Arrangements by McInerny Funeral Home.
Published in Star-Gazette from May 29 to Jun. 1, 2020.