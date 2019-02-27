Services
Wilston Funeral Home & Cremation Service
130 S. Main St.
Mansfield, PA 16933
570-662-2000
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wilston Funeral Home & Cremation Service
130 S. Main St.
Mansfield, PA 16933
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Wilston Funeral Home & Cremation Service
130 S. Main St.
Mansfield, PA 16933
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Wilston Funeral Home & Cremation Service
130 S. Main St.
Mansfield, PA 16933
Mary Jane Brace


Tioga, PA - Mary Jane Brace, 96, formerly of Tioga, PA, passed away February 25, 2019, at the Green Home, Wellsboro, PA. She was born June 1, 1922, in Tioga, PA, the daughter of Claude & Jane Butler Reynolds. Mary Jane was a member of the First Baptist Church of Tioga, the Tioga Grange & the Firemen's Auxiliary & the Republican Council. She is survived by 2 daughters & a son-in-law, Janet Byrd of Bath, NY, Carol & Bill Burlingame of Lawrenceville, PA, 5 grandchildren, & 9 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Bernard in 2013, and sisters, Winifred Wilston, Grace Gee, & Elvira Shutter. Friends are invited to call at the Wilston Funeral Home & Cremation Service 130 S. Main St. Mansfield, PA, Thursday 6-8 PM & Friday 10-11 AM. Funeral services will follow there Friday at 11:00 AM with Rev. Garrett Hall officiating Burial in Evergreen Cemetery, Tioga, PA. Sympath"e" cards may be sent to Mary Jane's family at www.wilstonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Star-Gazette on Feb. 27, 2019
