Mary Jane Tice
Gillett, PA - Mary Jane Tice, age 81, of Gillett, PA, passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre. She was born on June 22, 1938, a daughter of Clarence and Rowena (Hill) Bourdette. Mary was married to Russell Tice. She worked at A&P Plant for 15 years, Toshiba, Thatcher's Glass, and was a member of Bakerburg Community Church. Mary enjoyed cooking, flower gardens, and photography.
Mary is survived by her husband; five children, Kimberly Sears of Gillett, Denise Decker of New Mexico, Todd (Rox Ann) Bourdette of Millerton, Nancy (Brian) Keck of Millerton, and Julie Spencer of Millerton; four step children, Timothy (Diane) Tice of Troy, Christine (Allen) Smith of Morris Run, Alfred (Lori) Tice of Granville Summitt, and Todd (Cathy) Tice of Dunellon, FL; 8 grandchildren; 7 step grandchildren; many great grandchildren; two brothers, Ronald (Toni) Bourdette of Millerton, and James Bourdette of Ormond Beach, FL; and two sisters, Sharon (Richard) Bragg of Brunswick, GA, and Clarice Low of SD. She was preceded in death by her parents; and a step son, Anthony Tice.
Friends and family are invited to call on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 4:00-6:00pm at Bakerburg Community Church. A funeral service will follow immediately at 6:00pm with Pastor Paul Binkley officiating. Burial will take place in Gray Valley Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the Lupus Foundation of America, Inc. 2121 K St. NW, Suite 200 Washington, DC 20037. Services are under the direction of Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St. Mansfield, PA. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020