Mary Josephine (Mary Jo) Van De Bogart
Chandler, AZ - Mary Josephine (Mary Jo) Van De Bogart (73) passed away peacefully on Friday, July 5, 2019 in Chandler, AZ from complications of COPD & Parkinson's.
Mary Jo was born January 31, 1946 and her parents were John & Louise (Regan) Maslinski. She graduated from Notre Dame High School and married Allen Van De Bogart on August 14, 1965 at St. Peter and Paul's Church.
They moved to Arizona in 2001 after fulfilling a life-long dream of visiting Graceland. Mary Jo loved the Arizona sunshine and was glad she moved so she could see her grandsons grow up.
Mary Jo is predeceased by the husband Al Van De Bogart, who passed from lung cancer in 2014. She is survived by her daughter Beth (52), Son-in-law Steve, grandsons Zachary (22), Kyle (21) and Kevin (18) Soriano, and son Jon (48), all of Arizona and Larry Petsky (50) of Rochester, NY. She is also survived by her Aunt Geri (87) of Florida, Kathy Domville & Chuck Ellis families, many cousins, lifelong friends the Gibson family, Camille Sechrist , Denise Faucett, the Wandell family and brother and sister in laws Bob&Donna, Jim & Donna, Rick & Mary Jean Van De Bogart.
Mary Jo was laid to rest next to Al at the Valley of the Sun Cemetery. We will always carry your memory in our hearts.....
Published in Star-Gazette on July 28, 2019