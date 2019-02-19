Services
Kalec Funeral Home
705 E. Church St.
Elmira, NY 14901
607-734-6196
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Kalec Funeral Home
705 E. Church St.
Elmira, NY 14901
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Hollenback
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary L. Hollenback


1952 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary L. Hollenback Obituary
Mary L. Hollenback

Elmira - nee: Leonard

Age 66 of Elmira died Monday February 18, 2019. Mary is survived by her sons, Michael (Jessica), Jernberg, Elmira, Christopher Jernberg, Elmira, Thomas (Michelle) Hollenback, Anderson, SC, David (Colleen) Hollenback Jr, Ashville, NC; daughter, Carla (Alan) Gilbert, Lowman, NY; 11 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; sister, Sheila; along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins; predeceased by her husband David Hollenback Sr. Mary worked for many years at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center as a Nurse. The family will receive relatives and friends at the Kalec Funeral Home, 705 E. Church St. Elmira, NY on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 from 5-6 p.m. Interment at the convenience of the family.
Published in Star-Gazette from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.