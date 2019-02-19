|
|
Mary L. Hollenback
Elmira - nee: Leonard
Age 66 of Elmira died Monday February 18, 2019. Mary is survived by her sons, Michael (Jessica), Jernberg, Elmira, Christopher Jernberg, Elmira, Thomas (Michelle) Hollenback, Anderson, SC, David (Colleen) Hollenback Jr, Ashville, NC; daughter, Carla (Alan) Gilbert, Lowman, NY; 11 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; sister, Sheila; along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins; predeceased by her husband David Hollenback Sr. Mary worked for many years at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center as a Nurse. The family will receive relatives and friends at the Kalec Funeral Home, 705 E. Church St. Elmira, NY on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 from 5-6 p.m. Interment at the convenience of the family.
Published in Star-Gazette from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019