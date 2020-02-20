Services
Sullivan's Funeral Home
365 E. Franklin St.
Horseheads, NY 14845
607-739-2035
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Sullivan's Funeral Home
365 E. Franklin St.
Horseheads, NY 14845
Mary L. McNeilly Obituary
Mary L. McNeilly

Horseheads, NY - Passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born December 7, 1951 in El Paso, TX, daughter of the late Dominick and Catherine Noviello Abrunzo. Mary owned and operated Great Reflections in Horseheads for over 35 years, and will be remembered as being a loving wife, mom, grandmother and friend. She will be dearly missed by all that knew her and will always be remembered for her love of life and her family. Mary is survived by her husband of 39 years, Richard McNeilly; children, Tracy (Mark) Payne, Tina McNeilly (Charles Wakefield), Anthony (Bethany) McNeilly, Marissa (Andy) McNeilly Morrow; grandchildren, Amalia and Nicholas Dolly; siblings, Jennie Abrunzo Vegard, Virginia Abrunzo (Merritt Dailey), Anthony (Susanna) Abrunzo, Donna Abrunzo; brother-in-law, Peter (Amy) McNeilly; nieces and nephews, Daniel Vegard, Ashley and Amanda Crozier, Dominick, Calla and Michael Abrunzo; and a host of caring cousins, friends, and clients. The family will welcome relatives and friends to Sullivan's Funeral Home, 365 E. Franklin St. at Rt. 13, Horseheads, NY on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 1PM-4PM. Condolences and words of comfort may be expressed at Mary's Book of Memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com.
