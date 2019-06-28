Services
Kalec Funeral Home
705 E. Church St.
Elmira, NY 14901
607-734-6196
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Casimir's Church
Elmira - nee: Carpenter

Age 93, of Elmira, died Monday, June 24, 2019 at St Joseph's Hospital Skilled Nursing. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Teresa and Joseph Lagonegro, Elmira, with their children, Kristin (Matt) Kidd, and Kathryn (Chris) Coletta; son and daughter-in-law, Joseph and Lorrie Raniewicz, with their children Jennifer (Jason) Signor, and Andrew (Brittaney); son, Michael Raniewicz and Diane Kilbury, Horseheads; great grandchildren; Lauren, Jacob, Henry, Logan and Matilda; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Predeceased by her husband of 58 years, Thomas; parents, Marian & Edward Carpenter; brothers, Edward, Burtis and Jack. Mary is retired from the Arnot Ogden Medical Center as a registered nurse, a member of the parish of The Most Holy Name of Jesus at St. Casimir's Church. Those wishing may make donations in her memory to the parish of the Most Holy Name of Jesus or the Children's Miracle Network (envelopes available at her Mass). At Mary's request, there will be no calling hours, but relatives and friends may attend her Mass of Christian Burial in St. Casimir's Church on Monday, July 1st , at 10 a.m., followed by her burial at Sts. Peter and Paul's Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Kalec Funeral Home.
Published in Star-Gazette from June 28 to June 30, 2019
