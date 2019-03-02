Services
Roberts Funeral Home
279 Main St.
Wellsburg, NY 14894
607-734-7811
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Peter & Paul's Catholic Church
556 St. Joseph's Blvd
Elmira, NY
Elmira - Mary "Jane" (Snyder) Liddy, 98, of Elmira, NY, passed away on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Elcor Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Horseheads, NY surrounded by her family. She was the loving wife of the late William Liddy who passed away July 12, 2005. The couple married June 27, 1942 and had 63 happy years together.

Jane was born on February 9, 1921 in Elmira, NY, daughter of the late Lou and Mary F. (Ennis) Snyder-Kays and stepfather Ashel H. Kays. She worked for over 30 years for Sears as a Bookkeeper for the Cashier's Department and was a long time member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Elmira. Jane was very active with her family and friends. She enjoyed playing cards at Chapel Park, entertaining her "Merry Widows" group of friends in her home, and was an avid traveler.

Jane is survived by her son William J. "Bill" Liddy and wife Becky of Wellsburg, NY, daughter Joann Pierce of Elmira, grandchildren: Christopher Pierce, Patrick (PJ) Pierce, Melissa Terry, Matthew (Jill) Liddy, Brian (Stacy) Liddy, and Amy (Bill) Thomas, great grandchildren: Edwin Pierce, Jory Creely, Brittany Terry, James Pierce, Katrina Brisbois, Maryah (Hunter) Stone, Billy Thomas, Ronnie Thomas, Ryan (Seanna Skidmore) Terry, Kyle Brisbois, Taylor Thomas, Brodie Liddy, and Savannah Liddy, 12 great-great grandchildren, along with several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Jane will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at St. Peter & Paul's Catholic Church, 556 St. Joseph's Blvd Elmira, NY, with Rev. Fr. Richard Farrell officiating. Burial will follow in St. Peter & Paul's Cemetery, Elmira. The Roberts Funeral Home, Inc. 279 Main St. Wellsburg, NY has been entrusted with the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers the family requests those who want to send contributions may do so to: Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, Memorial Processing, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

RobertsFHInc.com
Published in Star-Gazette on Mar. 2, 2019
