Mary Linda (Conklin) Roblyer
Elmira - Was born January 28, 1950 in Elmira, NY, the daughter of the late Francis R. and Ruth M. (Rorick) Conklin, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family, Friday, December 27, 2019. Her grandson Joseph A. Roblyer, brother David F. Conklin, brother-in-laws Thomas J. French and William C. Cruise and nephew, Brian Cruise preceded her in death. She is survived by her beloved children: son Eric J. Roblyer, daughter, Ellen C. Roblyer, Anthony M. (Lori) Roblyer and Andrew S. (Allison) Roblyer; grandchildren: Jessica M. Roblyer, Jordan J. Roblyer, Aaron F. Roblyer and Marianne E. Roblyer; Amanada C. (Philip) Hackett II, Brian A. Ervay, Brandi V. Crissinger, and Tiffini A. Roblyer-Crissinger; Matthew L. Roblyer and Jeffrey M. Roblyer; Lindsay N. Roblyer, Alexander D. Roblyer, Olivia M. Roblyer; 5 great grandsons, several nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her her sisters: Helen (James "Sully") Sullivan, Judith Cruise and Patricia French. Mary loved her family dearly and devoted her life to them and her grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to gather at the Olthof Funeral Home 1050 Pennsylvania Ave. Elmira/Southport, NY on Monday, December 30, 2019 from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Funeral services honoring her life will follow the visitation at 6 pm. Deacon Dan Hurley will officiate.
She will be laid to rest in St. Peter & Paul's at the convenience of her family. Mary's tribute wall can be signed in obituaries at www.olthof.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019