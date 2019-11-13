|
Mary Lou Hewlett
Elmira - Age 72 passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. Mary Lou was born in Elmira on May 21, 1947 a daughter of William J. and Linda (Rugur) Hewlett. She is survived by her sister Kathryn Adelaide Hewlett Ford of Vero Beach FL; nieces, Kelly Rickborn and Shannon Castrec, both of Miami FL; great nieces and great nephews, Megan Rickborn of LA, Coco Castrec of Miami, Luc Castrec and Max Castrec, both of Miami. Mary Lou is also survived by her closest friend Helen Stimmerman of Pine City NY, whom Mary Lou cherished since kindergarten. Mary Lou attended St. Mary's School and Notre Dame High School. She continued her education at Elmira College, receiving her BS/MS in Education. Her first job was at the Steele Memorial Library where she was a librarian. Mary Lou then went to work at George JR Republic in Freeville NY where she was a Special Education teacher. She finished her working career in Chemung County where she was a Probation Officer for 25 years. Mary Lou also worked for the STAR program, specializing in addiction and rehabilitation counseling. Active in the community she volunteered at Arnot Ogden Medical Center, Elmira and Guthrie Hospital, Corning. She was a gifted and talented craftsman working in many different genres. She loved her weekly knitting group that made items for the homeless. Mary Lou enjoyed vacationing throughout Europe and the US, especially her trips to Florida to visit her sister. Mary Lou was a long time communicant of St. Patrick's Church where she served on the Parish Council. Private services will be held. Those wishing may remember Mary Lou with a donation to the Chemung County Humane Society, 2435 State Route 352, Elmira NY 14903. Arrangements by McInerny Funeral Home.
Published in Star-Gazette from Nov. 13 to Nov. 17, 2019