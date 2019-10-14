|
Mary Louise McManus
Elmira - Age 73, passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019. Mary Lou was born in Binghamton NY a daughter of the late John and Mary Louise ( Sheehan) McManus. In addition to her parents she is predeceased by brother-in-law Fran Smith. Mary Lou is survived by her siblings: Maureen M. Smith of Elmira, Terry (Margaret) McManus of Atlanta GA, Judy (Alan) Palinkas of Penn Yan, Michael (Teresa) McManus of Elmira; along with several nieces and nephews. Mary Lou was a hairdresser, owning her own shop in Ithaca for serveral years. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Mary Lou on Thursday, October 17, 2019, 11:00 a.m., St. Patrick's Church, Elmira. Interment will follow at St. Peter & Paul's Cemetery. Those wishing may remember Mary Lou with a donation to the Chemung County Nursing Facility, Activities Fund, 103 Washington Street, Elmira NY 14901.
Published in Star-Gazette from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019