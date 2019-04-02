|
|
Mary Louise Wallis
Elmira - MARY LOUISE WALLIS Age 90 of Elmira, NY passed away in Canton, Illinois on Tuesday February 26 , 2019. Mary Louise was born October 30, 1928 in Elmira, NY the daughter of the late Ray and Mabel VanHouten Thatcher. Mary Louise married her husband John William Wallis on March 15, 1946 and they would have celebrated their 73rd Wedding Anniversary on March 15, 2019 . John pre-deceased her on February 10, 2019 after nearly 73 years of marriage. Mrs. Wallis was a member of 99 Ladies Pilot Association , The Home Bureau, and The Corning Country Club. Mary is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law: William Lee and Mary Alice Wallis of Horseheads, NY; Thomas John Wallis and Dr. Donna C. Jensen of Canton, IL; grandchildren: John Ray Wallis; Alex (Emily) Wallis of Woodbury, NJ; Mary A. Wallis of Horseheads, NY; and Ian W. Wallis of Corning, NY. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 318 WEST BROAD STREET HORSEHEADS,NY on Friday April 5, 2019 from 5-7 PM. Funeral and Committal Services will be held at the conclusion of calling hours at 7 PM. Mary Louise and her husband John will be laid to rest together in Maple Grove Cemetery in Horseheads, NY at the convenience of the family. The family will provide their own flowers and those wishing may remember Mary Louise through memorials to The Friends of The Horseheads Animal Shelter 150 Wygant Road Horseheads, NY 14845.
Published in Star-Gazette from Apr. 2 to Apr. 4, 2019