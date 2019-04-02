Services
Lynch Funeral Home
318 W. Broad St.
Horseheads, NY 14845
607-739-1301
Calling hours
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lynch Funeral Home
318 W. Broad St.
Horseheads, NY 14845
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
7:00 PM
Lynch Funeral Home
318 W. Broad St.
Horseheads, NY 14845
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Wallis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Louise Wallis


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Louise Wallis Obituary
Mary Louise Wallis

Elmira - MARY LOUISE WALLIS Age 90 of Elmira, NY passed away in Canton, Illinois on Tuesday February 26 , 2019. Mary Louise was born October 30, 1928 in Elmira, NY the daughter of the late Ray and Mabel VanHouten Thatcher. Mary Louise married her husband John William Wallis on March 15, 1946 and they would have celebrated their 73rd Wedding Anniversary on March 15, 2019 . John pre-deceased her on February 10, 2019 after nearly 73 years of marriage. Mrs. Wallis was a member of 99 Ladies Pilot Association , The Home Bureau, and The Corning Country Club. Mary is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law: William Lee and Mary Alice Wallis of Horseheads, NY; Thomas John Wallis and Dr. Donna C. Jensen of Canton, IL; grandchildren: John Ray Wallis; Alex (Emily) Wallis of Woodbury, NJ; Mary A. Wallis of Horseheads, NY; and Ian W. Wallis of Corning, NY. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 318 WEST BROAD STREET HORSEHEADS,NY on Friday April 5, 2019 from 5-7 PM. Funeral and Committal Services will be held at the conclusion of calling hours at 7 PM. Mary Louise and her husband John will be laid to rest together in Maple Grove Cemetery in Horseheads, NY at the convenience of the family. The family will provide their own flowers and those wishing may remember Mary Louise through memorials to The Friends of The Horseheads Animal Shelter 150 Wygant Road Horseheads, NY 14845.
Published in Star-Gazette from Apr. 2 to Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now