Mary M. Dougherty



Elmira - Age 93, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 27, 2020. Mary was born in Corning NY, raised in Addison NY, a daughter of William and Loretta (O'Connor) McCarthy. She is predeceased by her sister Ellen Ryan and brother William McCarthy. Mary is survived by her husband of 69 years William Dougherty; daughter Ellen; sons, Michael (Arleen) and Timothy; grandson Lucas. Mary earned her Bachelor's degree from Cornell University and Master's degree from Alfred University. She retired from the Elmira City School District after nearly 30 years as a teacher of Human Ecology at Ernie Davis Junior High School. Upon retirement Mary volunteered at Arnot Ogden Hospital, Southern Tier Hospice and the Altar and Rosary Society. She was a long-time communicant of St. Charles Borromeo Church. Private services were held.









