Mary Margaret Kane
Addison - Mary Margaret Kane, age 100 of Addison, New York passed away on Tuesday, November 12th, 2019 at Guthrie Corning Hospital after a long illness. She was born on August 8th, 1919 in Addison, New York the daughter of Thomas and Mary (Kingston) Lyons. Mary was a graduate of Addison High School, class of 1939. She married Francis Kane on July 10th, 1939; he predeceased her on April 17, 1992.
She was lifelong communicant of St. Catherine's Church, taught religious instruction for many years, and was a member of the church craft group, Altar and Rosary Society, and Catholic Daughters of America. In high school she played for the girls basketball team, was an active Girl Scout and Girl Scout leader. She was very active in the community, participating as a 7th degree member of the Grange, member of the Middletown Historical Society.
Mary is survived by children: Thomas J. (Carole) Kane of Corning, NY, Francis E. (Beverly) Kane of OK, John P. Kane of Addison, NY, Anne Marie (Jeffrey) Konzet of Valley Stream, NY, James L. (Camille) Kane of Baltimore, MD, Bridget D. Burke of Addison, NY, Gerard P. Kane of Waverly, NY, Patrick J. (Kathleen) Kane of Painted Post, NY, Kathryn H. (Stanley) Barringer of Leroy, NY and Teresa J. (Todd) Daniel of Red Hill, PA; 27 grandchildren; 10 step grandchildren; 29 great grandchildren; one great-great granddaughter.
In addition to her parents, Mary was predeceased by daughter, Mary M. (Gary) Meagher; grandson, Brendan Meagher; brother, Thomas (Florence) Lyons; sisters: Helen (Pat) Frawley, Katherine (Edward) Griffin; son-in-law, Joe Burke; daughter-in-law, Ann Kane.
Family and friends are invited to call on Friday, November 15th, 2019 from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Carpenter-Flint Funeral Home 10 Wall Street Addison, New York 14801. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, November 16th, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Catherine of Siena Church, 51 Maple Street, Addison, NY 14801. Burial will follow in the family plot in St. Catherine's Cemetery.
If preferred, in lieu of flowers, donations in Mary's name may be sent to: St. Catherine's Cemetery, 51 Maple Street, Addison, NY 14801, Middletown Historical Society of Steuben County, 41 Main Street, Addison, NY 14801, or Chemung Valley 4 Life, P.O. Box 5, Big Flats, NY 14814.
Published in Star-Gazette from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019