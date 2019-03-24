|
Sister Mary Monica Loughlin SBS
Elmira - Sister Mary Monica Loughlin SBS (Catherine Loughlin) died on February 28, 2019, in Philadelphia, PA.
Sister Monica was born in Elmira on November 13, 1943, and graduated from Saint Patrick's School and Notre Dame High School. She received her BS from Xavier University of Louisiana and her doctorate from LSU Medical School. She was a member of the Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament for fifty-five years, serving most recently as Assistant to Xavier's President for Catholic Identity and Mission Integration.
She was predeceased by her parents J. Gerald Loughlin and Mary C. Loughlin, and her grandnephew Maurice Crawford Sr. She is survived by her sister, Julia Loughlin; her nieces and nephew, Mary Monica Makarushka, Stephanie Makarushka, Deanna Torrance and Douglas Makarushka; Arthur and Donna Meyers, twelve grandnephews and nieces and twelve great-grandnephews and nieces.
On March 11, Rev. John Babowitch celebrated the Mass of the Resurrection at Our Lady of Calvary Church and Sister Monica was laid to rest with her many Sisters at their cemetery in Bensalem.
Published in Star-Gazette on Mar. 24, 2019