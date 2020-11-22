Mary (Cleary) Norgren



Mary Norgren 10/5/37 - 11/19/20 has been reunited with her husband Rod, and her parents, Kate and Gerard Cleary. She met her high school sweetheart at age 14, in 1951 and they married in 1955. As Rod would say, "she came along for the ride!" From three airforce bases, to settling in Plymouth MI, Rod's sense of adventure took her on a seemingly endless journey, from racing motorcyles, and boating in Lake St. Clair and Lake Erie, to harness racing, and snowmobiling in northern Michigan while chauffeuring her sons to baseball, hockey, and football practices, until they graduated, all while working full time. She and Rod attended many rock concerts, Pink Floyd, Grand Funk Railroad, Fleetwood Mac and countless more. They enjoyed theatre productions in Quebec, celebrated their 50th anniversary on the back of a motorcycle in Hawaii and dined overlooking the San Francisco Bay.



Mary retired from Westinghouse (Bell Telephone), then went on 10 years more for UAW Teamsters health fund until age 62, when she and Rod built a beautiful home in Florida.



She was a gentle woman, loved her dog, Rogie (her last baby), her flowers in the yard and walnut fudge from Hudson Department Store.



Mary passed away 11/19/20, but was taken from us piece by piece after her own mother's death by Alzheimer's over the last 12 years.



Mom, you had the ride of your life, goodbye, we love you.



Mary was predeceased by her husband Rod (6/20/19), her parents Jerard and Katherine Cleary, her sister Anna, and brothers Robert and Joseph Cleary (Becky). She is survived by her three children, Michael Norgren (Janie Norgren), Gerard Norgren, and Catherine Norgren (Skip Staight), five grandchildren Amy Anderson (Charlie), Laura Conway (Chris), Michelle Norgren (John), Melissa Norgren (Gabe), Matthew Bryan (Erin), Alicia Sinnott (Emily), seven great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store