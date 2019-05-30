|
|
Mary P. Borra
Alpine - Mary P. Borra, age 104, of Alpine, NY passed away Tuesday, January 22nd, 2019 in the comfort of her home. Mary was born in Arcevia, Province of Ancona, Italy on January 7th, 1915, daughter of the late, Rosa (Ruzziconi) and Pietro Biagetti. Mary had worked for Remington Rand in Elmira as well as for Odessa Montour School and BC Cate Elementary School in Montour Falls. She is survived by nieces and nephews, Rosemarie (George) Biagetti-Vanderhaar; Sandra (Fred) Biagetti-Oravetz; Ca., Joanne (John) Stugart, Meherrin VA.., Carl (Ellen) Biagetti; Silver Spring MD.,Mary Ann Biagetti; Virginia Beach, Va., Lida (Michael) Riedlinger; Pittsford N.Y. , Robert E. (Pam Coyle) Borra; Alpine N.Y., James A. (Melissa Chipman) Borra; Hector N.Y., Frank A. (Pat) Borra, and Richard R. (Mary) Borra; Cortland N.Y., as well as, several great nieces and nephews and great great nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mary was predeceased by her husband, Louie Borra; brothers and sister-in-laws, Joseph (Clara) Biagetti; Frank (Nicolina) Biagetti (Watkins Glen N.Y), Angelo (Pauline) Biagetti (Palms Springs, CA.);brother in-law and sister in-laws Anthony (Connie) Borra and Mary (Richard) Randolf (Alpine N.Y.) and nieces Rosanne Biagetti Doane and Mary M. Borra (Watkins Glen) and nephew William Borra (CO.). "Mary Borra", "Aunt Mary" was kind she loved life and family. She was quiet but had an infectious laugh and loved to dance as she and Uncle Louie were square dancing champions known region wide. Sundays or any day of the week being with Aunt Mary meant spending time with her in gardens of wonderful vegetables and beautiful flowers likes Lupines and Lambs Ears, Gladiolus, and Daisy's too. And if you were with her long enough you would get to eat something special like homemade pasta or chicken soup and Holidays were extra special with wonderful Italian dishes for the celebration with family. What Aunt Mary loved most was to sit on the porch with Uncle Louie and watch the day go by. A Memorial Mass celebrating her life will be held Saturday, June 1st, 2019 at 11 am at St. Benedict's Church in Odessa, NY. Memories of Mary may be shared with her family and friends at www.haughey-woodfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette on May 30, 2019