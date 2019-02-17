|
|
Mary Rita Tressler
Endicott/Horseheads - Tressler, Mary Rita
Age 100 and longtime resident of North Hulett Ave. in Horseheads passed away Valentine's Day Feb. 14, 2019 at the Ideal Nursing Facility in Endicott where she recently had been residing. Rita was preceded in death by her husband, Russell "doc" Tressler in 1981. She was also predeceased by her parents, Fred and Julia (Collins) Smart; sister, Dorothy Smart; son-in-law, James Southard and beloved grandsons, James Southard and Daniel Brown. Rita is survived by her daughters, Diane (Arthur) Brown of Wisconsin and Carol Southard of Endicott and with whom Rita moved to be closer with; 14 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, 8 great-great grandchildren and countless extended family members and friends whose lives Rita touched . She was a true inspiration to all who knew and loved her. Mary Rita was a woman of devout faith. She was a real people person. She treasured family friendship and good food. " God is Good and Food is Love" Rita would often say. Family and friends are invited to call at the Barber Funeral Home 413 S. Main St. Horseheads, NY on Tues Feb. 19, 2019 from 4-7:00 pm. Her Mass of Christian Burial will take place in St Mary Our Mother Church on Wed. Feb. 20, 2019 at 10:00 am with burial to follow in St. Mary Our Mother Cemetery beside her husband. Special thanks to the care workers at Ideal Nursing Facility who day in and day out provided her with love, care, and kindness. It was greatly appreciated "Grandma Rita loved you all" www.barberfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2019