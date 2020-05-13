|
Mary Rose Reilly
Waverly - Age 88, formerly of Elmira, passed away peacefully into eternity with her Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ, at Elderwood in Waverly, NY, on Saturday, May 9, 2020. Mary Rose was born in Elmira NY, daughter of Francis Turner and Mae Hopkins Turner. She was predeceased by her husband William J. Reilly; infant daughter Eileen Reilly and daughter Maureen A. Bronk. Mary Rose is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, William J. Reilly Jr. and Joan Appel of Lantana, FL, James F. and Kathleen R. Reilly of Geneva NY, Martin D. and Christine Reilly of Newark Valley NY; daughter and son-in-law Kathleen M. and Kevin Crehan of Melrose MA; son-in-law Timothy Bronk of Delmar NY; step-daughters, Cynthia Mettler of Rochester, NY, Marcia Erle of Endicott, NY; grandchildren; Matthew Reilly of Horseheads, NY, Jerid Reilly of Elmira, NY, Daniel Reilly of New York, NY, Perry Reilly of Boston, MA, Cortney and Ryley Crehan of Melrose MA, Jack and Eileen Bronk of Delmar, NY; great grandchildren Owen Reilly and Mason Niles. Mary Rose was a devout Catholic and had been a longtime communicant of St. Mary's Church in Elmira. She retired, after many years of service, from the Steele Memorial Library, in Elmira, where she worked as a Library Assistant. It was such a perfect job for Mary Rose, as one of her greatest enjoyments was reading. In fact, there was never a book that she didn't love! Mary Rose spread joy to so many children through her love of books, as she regularly led "Story Hour" at the Southside Branch of the Steele Memorial Library. She loved seeing the wonderment in the eyes of the children as they intently listened to her stories. In addition to reading, Mary Rose loved baseball. She was a die-hard NY Mets fan, never missing an opportunity to watch the game. Her favorite players were Mike Piazza and David Wright. Most of all, Mary Rose looked forward to spending time with her family. She so enjoyed the holidays, with Thanksgiving being her favorite. It's the one time of year, where almost everyone gathers together and she evidently gloated pride over the fabulous family she created. It was also on holidays that everyone enjoyed Mary Rose's outstanding pies. She was the master of pie baking, and her apple pie was a fan-favorite! Mary Rose had a unique sense of humor and she never missed a chance to crack a sarcastic joke or get in her "two cents". That was her trademark and was one of the reasons she was much loved! The family wishes to extend a debt of gratitude to Elderwood at Waverly, for the outstanding care they provided to Mary Rose for almost 10 years. The staff was always kind and caring to her and we greatly appreciate their extra TLC in the last days of her life. Private graveside committal prayers were held at St. Peter and Paul's Cemetery. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date to celebrate the life of Mary Rose. Those wishing may remember Mary Rose with a donation to the . Arrangements by McInerny Funeral Home.
