Mary Ruth (Hetrick) Gaudino
Bath - August 25th, 1929 - December 4th, 2020
Mary Ruth (Hetrick) Gaudino, 91, passed away peacefully on Friday December 04, 2020. Born in Reynoldsville, Pennsylvania to the late Leo and Zida (Van Tassle) Hetrick. She resided in Reynoldsville (1947-1954), Corning, NY (1954-1956), Elkland, Pa (1956-1963) then settled in Bath for the remainder of her life.
Mary and Al married July 10th, 1947, and were together for 68 years, when he preceded her in death in 2015. Mary is survived by her 12 children: Rose Ormsby (Bill), Larry Gaudino (Cindy), Colonel Richard Gaudino (Nancy), Robert Gaudino (Laurie), Jennie Gaudino Turner, Ronald Gaudino (Debbie), Joseph Gaudino (Miriam), Penny Gaudino, Teresa Gaudino Koehler, John Gaudino (Janet), Jerome Gaudino (Jill), and Delores Gaudino Skelly (Mike), 32 grand children, 40 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great- grandchildren.
Mary was a devout Catholic, active member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Bath. Mary and Al volunteered side-by-side preparing food for many church functions. After she raised her 12 children, Mary made a career cooking: St. Mary's Catholic School, Meals on Wheels, Camp Iroquois on Keuka Lake, catering, and SCEOP.
Mary was a wonderful cook for her family, and anyone who stopped by. Known for her homemade bread, flapjacks, pizza crusts, cookies, soups. and many other homemade, fresh out of the garden, or home canned food. Al was in charge of spaghetti sauce and pies.
She cherished sitting in her sun room, or on the back porch, knitting, crocheting, reading, but most of all visits from family and friends.
Mary's first job as a teen was babysitting 7 kids for $3 a week. This must have been the experience that prepared her to raise 12 children.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 - 8:00 pm, Friday, December 11th, 2020, at Fagan's Funeral Home, 31 W Morris St., Bath, NY 14810. Catholic Mass will take place at 11:00 am on Saturday, December 12th, 2020. Mary will be laid to rest next to her loving husband at St. Mary's Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Bath, NY.
Please note social distancing and face coverings are required for all viewings and funerals.
In recognition of Mary's many years of service to providing nutritious meals for so many, donations in lieu of flowers in Mary's memory may be made to Feeding America (www.feedingamerica.org
), Catholic Charities of Steuben County (www.catholiccharitiessteuben.org
), Meals-On-Wheels (www.mealsonwheelsamerica.org
) or a Local Food Bank of your choice.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Fagan's Funeral Home in Bath, NY. (www.fagansfuneralhome.com
)