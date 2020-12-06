1/1
Mary Ruth (Hetrick) Gaudino
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Ruth (Hetrick) Gaudino

Bath - August 25th, 1929 - December 4th, 2020

Mary Ruth (Hetrick) Gaudino, 91, passed away peacefully on Friday December 04, 2020. Born in Reynoldsville, Pennsylvania to the late Leo and Zida (Van Tassle) Hetrick. She resided in Reynoldsville (1947-1954), Corning, NY (1954-1956), Elkland, Pa (1956-1963) then settled in Bath for the remainder of her life.

Mary and Al married July 10th, 1947, and were together for 68 years, when he preceded her in death in 2015. Mary is survived by her 12 children: Rose Ormsby (Bill), Larry Gaudino (Cindy), Colonel Richard Gaudino (Nancy), Robert Gaudino (Laurie), Jennie Gaudino Turner, Ronald Gaudino (Debbie), Joseph Gaudino (Miriam), Penny Gaudino, Teresa Gaudino Koehler, John Gaudino (Janet), Jerome Gaudino (Jill), and Delores Gaudino Skelly (Mike), 32 grand children, 40 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great- grandchildren.

Mary was a devout Catholic, active member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Bath. Mary and Al volunteered side-by-side preparing food for many church functions. After she raised her 12 children, Mary made a career cooking: St. Mary's Catholic School, Meals on Wheels, Camp Iroquois on Keuka Lake, catering, and SCEOP.

Mary was a wonderful cook for her family, and anyone who stopped by. Known for her homemade bread, flapjacks, pizza crusts, cookies, soups. and many other homemade, fresh out of the garden, or home canned food. Al was in charge of spaghetti sauce and pies.

She cherished sitting in her sun room, or on the back porch, knitting, crocheting, reading, but most of all visits from family and friends.

Mary's first job as a teen was babysitting 7 kids for $3 a week. This must have been the experience that prepared her to raise 12 children.

Visitation will be held from 6:00 - 8:00 pm, Friday, December 11th, 2020, at Fagan's Funeral Home, 31 W Morris St., Bath, NY 14810. Catholic Mass will take place at 11:00 am on Saturday, December 12th, 2020. Mary will be laid to rest next to her loving husband at St. Mary's Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Bath, NY.

Please note social distancing and face coverings are required for all viewings and funerals.

In recognition of Mary's many years of service to providing nutritious meals for so many, donations in lieu of flowers in Mary's memory may be made to Feeding America (www.feedingamerica.org), Catholic Charities of Steuben County (www.catholiccharitiessteuben.org), Meals-On-Wheels (www.mealsonwheelsamerica.org) or a Local Food Bank of your choice.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Fagan's Funeral Home in Bath, NY. (www.fagansfuneralhome.com)




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Gazette from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fagan's Funeral Home Inc.
31 W. Morris St.
Bath, NY 14810
607-776-2733
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Star-Gazette

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved