1927 - 2019
Moravian Falls, NC - Mary Ruth Rounds Hanville, age 91, lately of Moravian Falls, NC passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Alleghany Memorial Hospital. She was born on December 16, 1927 in Schulyer County in the town of Montour Falls, New York to Coleman Judson Rounds and Nellie Merchant Rounds. Mary Ruth was preceded in death by her parents and her former husband, Rexford R. Hanville. She was the surviving sibling inclusive of a sister, Janice R. Wright and two brothers, Keith C. Rounds and Clifford F. Rounds.

Mary Ruth Hanville was the mother of five sons; Michael J. Hanville and wife Louise of Moravian Falls, Roy L. Hanville of Cayute, NY, Rexford R. Hanville, Jr. of Elmira, NY, David F. Hanville of Spencer, NY and Terry L. Hanville of Watkins Glen, NY all are living.

Mary Ruth Hanville retired from Cornell University as an Executive Secretary. Recently, when her health permitted, she attended Wilkesboro United Moethodist Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society of Wilkes, PO Box 3016, North Wilkesboro, NC 28659.

Online condolences may be made at:

www.reinssturdivant.com
Published in Star-Gazette on July 23, 2019
