Mary T. Maltzer Rounds
1934 - 2020
Mary T. Maltzer Rounds

Horseheads - Age 85, passed away Friday Sept. 4, 2020 in the care of her loving family. Born on October 4, 1934 in Elmira, NY, Mary Theresa was the daughter of the late, William & Teresa (VonHendy) Maltzer. She attended St. Mary's School and graduated from Southside High School. Mary attended Jean Summers Business School and S.C.T. Boces where she studied dental assisting. She married Raymond A. Rounds Jr. on Aug. 31, 1957. Raymond predeceased her on Feb. 15, 2019. Mary was employed by Sears & Roebuck and by Dr. Cardozo, however, her main calling in life was that of a devoted wife, Nana, and mother of her six daughters who survive; Pat (Jim) Thomas, Karen Rounds, Susan (Steve) Barnstead, Jean (Kevin) Johns, Kathy (Jon) White, and Lisa (Jessica) Rounds; grandchildren, Julie Thomas, Ashley (Adam) Wagner, Oliver Rounds, and Abraham Rounds; brother Robert H. Maltzer; brother-in-law Edward Rounds. The family would like to extend a special thank you to all of Mary's wonderful caregivers. Memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at stjude.org. Services were handled privately at the family's convenience. Mary is now resting beside her beloved husband Raymond.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Gazette from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
