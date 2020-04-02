|
|
Mary W. Benyo
Mary W. Benyo, age 95, formerly of South Corning, NY died Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Bethany Manor in Horseheads, NY.
Mary was born on December 13, 1924 in Corning, NY to Michael and Nancy (Paraska) Vook. She married Andrew Benyo in 1947 in St. Mary's Orthodox Church and was predeceased by him in 2003.
She had worked for the Puritan Clothing Store on Market Street and Corning Glass Works apparatus plant, but she dedicated her life to her husband and her children.
She is survived by two daughters, Deborah Smith of Big Flats, NY and Susan (David) Rigby of Parma Heights, OH, one son, Stephan (Barbara) Benyo of Big Flats; eight grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and close friends, Denise Topichak and Fran Linder. Mary was predeceased by her brothers, John and Nick Walk, and a grandson, Michael Benyo.
A Memorial Service (Parastas Service) will be held at Haughey Funeral Home, Inc. at a time to be announced once the COVID-19 health crisis has ended. Burial will be in St. Mary's Orthodox Cemetery in Corning.
The Benyo family wish to extend a very special thanks to the caring and sincere staff at Bethany Manor.
Memorial donations may be made in Mary's name to St. Mary's Orthodox Cemetery Fund, 61 Canada Rd, Painted Post, NY 14870.
Mary's family entrusted her care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Star-Gazette from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020