MARY W. SOLOMON
Burdett - Age 82, of Burdett, NY, passed away March 5, 2020.
A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at the First Presbyterian Church, 520 N. Decatur St. Watkins Glen on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at 11:00am; followed by a reception at the church.
Mary is survived by her loving husband, Leonard Solomon; son, Adam Solomon of Burdett; sister, Jane Coulter of Big Flats; three grandchildren, Brienna, Adrienna, and Jenna Solomon; niece and nephews, Christine (Alex) Wolcott, Stephen (Lori) Coulter, and Matthew (Ellen) Coulter. She was predeceased by her daughter, Stacey Soloman.
Mary was a well-known local artist, working in oil and acrylic paints, multimedia art, illustrations, and wrote stories. She was also a great Greeting Card designer.
Memorial donations in her memory may be made to the Schuyler County Humane Society, PO Box 427, Montour Falls, NY 14865 (or online at SchuylerHumane.org)
