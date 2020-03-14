Services
MARY W. SOLOMON

Burdett - Age 82, of Burdett, NY, passed away March 5, 2020.

A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at the First Presbyterian Church, 520 N. Decatur St. Watkins Glen on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at 11:00am; followed by a reception at the church.

Mary is survived by her loving husband, Leonard Solomon; son, Adam Solomon of Burdett; sister, Jane Coulter of Big Flats; three grandchildren, Brienna, Adrienna, and Jenna Solomon; niece and nephews, Christine (Alex) Wolcott, Stephen (Lori) Coulter, and Matthew (Ellen) Coulter. She was predeceased by her daughter, Stacey Soloman.

Mary was a well-known local artist, working in oil and acrylic paints, multimedia art, illustrations, and wrote stories. She was also a great Greeting Card designer.

Memorial donations in her memory may be made to the Schuyler County Humane Society, PO Box 427, Montour Falls, NY 14865 (or online at SchuylerHumane.org)

You may express condolences to the family online at www.RoyceChedzoy.com. Arrangements entrusted to Royce-Chedzoy Funeral Home, Watkins Glen.
Published in Star-Gazette from Mar. 14 to Mar. 26, 2020
