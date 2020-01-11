|
Mary W. Swank
Elmira - Age 101, passed away peacefully, Fri. the day after her birthday. Born on Jan. 9, 1919 in Youngstown, OH, to the late, Peter & Sophie Mazur Waschezyn. She married the love of her life, Lester Swank, in 1939, and he predeceased her in 2002. A homemaker, Mary enjoyed providing for her family and doing yardwork. She was also employed by Iszard's Department Store and Richard Wardenburg's Clothing Store for many years. She is survived by her beloved daughters, Patricia Gublo, Elmira, Nancy White, Elmira; three grandchildren, Paula Arcovio, Stephanie Daugherty, Marcia Wheaton; seven great-grandchildren, Erika, Cody, Nicole, Jake, Kristofer, Madelyn, and Cassidy; great great granddaughters, Reina and Stella; nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Mary is predeceased by her siblings, Anne Skalko, Pauline Kwasney, Susan Barber, Helen, Michael and John Waschezyn; nephews, James Skalko, Christopher Kwasney, and Greg Waschezyn; a son-in-law, Bernard Gublo. Family and friends will be received at Caywood's Funeral Home & Gardens, 1126 Broadway, Southport/Elmira on Fri. Jan 17, 2020 between the hours of 4-6 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Sat 12 (noon) in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 1100 W. Church St, Elmira, NY 14905. Burial will follow in St. Nicholas Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband, Lester. Memorials may be directed to the Southern Tier Assoc. for the Visually Impaired, STAVI, 719 Lake St. Elmira, NY 14901 in her memory.
Published in Star-Gazette from Jan. 11 to Jan. 16, 2020