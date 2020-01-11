Services
Caywood's Funeral Home & Gardens, LLC
1126 Broadway
Elmira, NY 14904
(607) 732-7081
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Caywood's Funeral Home & Gardens, LLC
1126 Broadway
Elmira, NY 14904
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
12:00 PM
Our Lady of Lourdes Church
1100 W. Church St
Elmira, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Swank
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary W. Swank


1919 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary W. Swank Obituary
Mary W. Swank

Elmira - Age 101, passed away peacefully, Fri. the day after her birthday. Born on Jan. 9, 1919 in Youngstown, OH, to the late, Peter & Sophie Mazur Waschezyn. She married the love of her life, Lester Swank, in 1939, and he predeceased her in 2002. A homemaker, Mary enjoyed providing for her family and doing yardwork. She was also employed by Iszard's Department Store and Richard Wardenburg's Clothing Store for many years. She is survived by her beloved daughters, Patricia Gublo, Elmira, Nancy White, Elmira; three grandchildren, Paula Arcovio, Stephanie Daugherty, Marcia Wheaton; seven great-grandchildren, Erika, Cody, Nicole, Jake, Kristofer, Madelyn, and Cassidy; great great granddaughters, Reina and Stella; nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Mary is predeceased by her siblings, Anne Skalko, Pauline Kwasney, Susan Barber, Helen, Michael and John Waschezyn; nephews, James Skalko, Christopher Kwasney, and Greg Waschezyn; a son-in-law, Bernard Gublo. Family and friends will be received at Caywood's Funeral Home & Gardens, 1126 Broadway, Southport/Elmira on Fri. Jan 17, 2020 between the hours of 4-6 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Sat 12 (noon) in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 1100 W. Church St, Elmira, NY 14905. Burial will follow in St. Nicholas Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband, Lester. Memorials may be directed to the Southern Tier Assoc. for the Visually Impaired, STAVI, 719 Lake St. Elmira, NY 14901 in her memory.
Published in Star-Gazette from Jan. 11 to Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -