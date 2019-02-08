Services
McInerny Funeral Home
502 W. Water St.
Elmira, NY 14901
607-733-6271
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
McInerny Funeral Home
502 W. Water St.
Elmira, NY 14901
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
9:15 AM
St. Mary's Church
224 Franklin Street
Elmira, NY
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
224 Franklin Street
Elmira, NY
View Map
Resources
MaryAnne S. Kane

MaryAnne S. Kane Obituary
MaryAnne S. Kane

Waverly - Age 69, passed away on Wednesday, February 6, 2019, surrounded by the love of her family. MaryAnne was born and raised in Elmira a daughter of the late Francis T. and Catherine (Flannery) Steed. She is also predeceased by her siblings: Francis M. Steed, Barbara Coughlin, Gerald Steed, son-in-law Brendan McCarthy, nephew Patrick Coughlin, and niece Susan Steed Allen. MaryAnne is survived by her loving family: husband of 47 years Joseph F. Kane; daughter Killeen Kane McCarthy of Horseheads with children: Kiersten, Kaelyn, Keenan and Bailey; son and daughter-in-law Jeremiah and Amy Kane of Horseheads with children: Liam and Quinn; son and son-in-law Shaun Kane and Rian Akey of Chicago IL; brothers and sisters-in-law: William R. and Peggy Steed of Pine City, Patrick and Jean Ann Steed of Horseheads; sister and brother-in-law Kathleen and Tony Cannizzaro of Penn Yan NY; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Priscilla Steed of Elmira, John and Ellie Kane of Miami FL, Mary Ellen and Norm Guthrie of Lakeland FL; loving cousin Esther Kerwin and husband Frank of Canandaigua NY; along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins. MaryAnne was a graduate of Notre Dame High School and Chandler School for Women in Boston MA. She had two passions. Her first was raising her three children. MaryAnne's second love was being in the kitchen, which she turned into her career at GST BOCES, retiring as the Food Services Manager. Whether at home, or at the lively family cottage on Seneca Lake, MaryAnne took great pride in entertaining others. She was an avid fan of Notre Dame University sports, a passion she passed on to her children and grandchildren. She and her family enjoyed traveling throughout the world. MaryAnne was a member of the Ladies Division of the Ancient Order of Hibernians, John J. Lee Division, and a lifelong devout Catholic. Affectionately known as "Mimi" to her grandchildren, family was everything to MaryAnne….she will be forever loved and missed by them, and by all who knew her. Family and friends are invited to McInerny Funeral Home, 502 W. Water Street, Elmira, on Sunday, February 10, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. A prayer service will be held at the funeral home on Monday, February 11, 2019 at 9:15 a.m., followed by a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's Church, 224 Franklin Street, Elmira. Interment, with committal prayers, will follow at St. Peter and Paul's Cemetery.
Published in Star-Gazette from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2019
