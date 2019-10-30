Services
James D. Barrett Funeral Home
1004 Lake Street
Elmira, NY 14901
(607) 733-4629
Age 73, of Elmira, NY, passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019 at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center. She was born on September 15, 1946 in Elmira, NY to the late Ernest and Mary Clair Wood. Maryclair is survived by her children, George (Kelly) Watts, Spike Evans, Randy (Nan) Evans, Brian (Marie) Evans, Lisa Masker and Harold (Kristy) Vargason; grandchildren, Kaili (John), Buzz (Emily), Kourtine (Chris), Kyle, Cameron (Sydney), Maverick, Morgan, Blake, Peytyn, Skyler, George, Cole, Samantha (Trey), Krista (Matt) and Jenna; 13 great-grandchildren; sister, Alberta Isenberg; along with several nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to call on Tuesday, November 5th from 4 to 7 p.m. at the James D. Barrett Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow there at 7 p.m.
Published in Star-Gazette from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3, 2019
