1/1
MaryLou Sowers
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MaryLou's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MaryLou SOWERS

Valois/Horseheads/Elmira - Age 90, formerly of Valois, Horseheads and Elmira, passed away November 8, 2020 at Woodbrook Assisted Living in Elmira. MaryLou was predeceased by her husband Richard Sowers in 2019 and a brother Bob (Betty) Freeman She is survived by her son Rick Sowers of Horseheads; daughter, Kim (Dave) Rogers of Valois; brothers Max (Mary Alice) Freeman, James (Sue) Freeman, Doug Freeman and sister Betty (Carl) Drake. She is also survived by two granddaughters, Laura Decker and Carrie Sowers; and one great-grandson, Kingston Decker.

Mary Lou was born in Montour, NY on August 7, 1930, graduated from Elmira Free Academy in 1948. She was active on the EFA class of 48 reunion committee for many years. She worked at JJ Newberry in Elmira NY before changing careers and working with elementary children at Ridge Road Elementary School in Horseheads NY. She enjoyed large family get-togethers and her yearly shopping trips with her sister, and other female family members. Frankly, she enjoyed shopping period. She was a tremendous cook, and her wonderful meals were loved by all.

Memorial donations in her memory may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 435 Henrietta Rd., Rochester NY 14620. A private burial and committal service will be held at the convenience of the family at Seneca Union Cemetery in Valois.

A Celebration of Life will be held on her birthday on August 7, 2021. Place and time will be announced. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.RoyceChedzoy.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Royce-Chedzoy Funeral Home, Watkins Glen.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Gazette from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Royce-Chedzoy Funeral Home
212 E. 4th St.
Watkins Glen, NY 14891
607-535-4331
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Star-Gazette

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved