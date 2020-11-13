MaryLou SOWERS
Valois/Horseheads/Elmira - Age 90, formerly of Valois, Horseheads and Elmira, passed away November 8, 2020 at Woodbrook Assisted Living in Elmira. MaryLou was predeceased by her husband Richard Sowers in 2019 and a brother Bob (Betty) Freeman She is survived by her son Rick Sowers of Horseheads; daughter, Kim (Dave) Rogers of Valois; brothers Max (Mary Alice) Freeman, James (Sue) Freeman, Doug Freeman and sister Betty (Carl) Drake. She is also survived by two granddaughters, Laura Decker and Carrie Sowers; and one great-grandson, Kingston Decker.
Mary Lou was born in Montour, NY on August 7, 1930, graduated from Elmira Free Academy in 1948. She was active on the EFA class of 48 reunion committee for many years. She worked at JJ Newberry in Elmira NY before changing careers and working with elementary children at Ridge Road Elementary School in Horseheads NY. She enjoyed large family get-togethers and her yearly shopping trips with her sister, and other female family members. Frankly, she enjoyed shopping period. She was a tremendous cook, and her wonderful meals were loved by all.
Memorial donations in her memory may be made to Alzheimer's Association
, 435 Henrietta Rd., Rochester NY 14620. A private burial and committal service will be held at the convenience of the family at Seneca Union Cemetery in Valois.
A Celebration of Life will be held on her birthday on August 7, 2021. Place and time will be announced. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.RoyceChedzoy.com
. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Royce-Chedzoy Funeral Home, Watkins Glen.