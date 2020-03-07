Services
James D. Barrett Funeral Home
1004 Lake Street
Elmira, NY 14901
(607) 733-4629
Maudine Decker

Maudine Decker Obituary
Maudine Decker

Elmira - Age 87, of Elmira, NY passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Friday, March 6, 2020. Maudine was born in Elmira on May 12, 1932, daughter of the late Walter and Bessie (Stanton) McNeil. Maudine was also predeceased by her daughters Louise and Helen Decker, son James Decker and sisters, Della, Louise and Jacqueline. Maudine is survived by her daughter, April (Loren) Nickens; sons, Thomas, Paul, Ronald, Walter (Sherrie VanHouten) and Keith (Debra) Decker; many grandchildren and great grandchildren, along with great-great granddaughters, Arriannna and Amirah. Family and friends are invited to attend a calling hour from 1pm to 2 pm on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at the James D. Barrett Funeral Home followed by a memorial service for Maudine at 2 pm.
Published in Star-Gazette from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020
