Maureen C. Sweeney
Elmira - A loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister, passed away, surrounded by the love of her family on Monday, November 18, 2019, at the age of 66. Maureen was born in Auburn NY a daughter of the late Harold C. and Catherine (Farmer) Steinman. She is also predeceased by sister Mitzi Moshier and brothers, Robert and Gerald Steinman. Maureen is survived by her husband of 40 years Paul T. Sweeney of Elmira; daughter Courtney E. Sweeney of Elmira with children, Gianni and Fallon; sons and daughters-in-law, Daniel P. And Kerry Sweeney of Roanoke VA, Sean M. and Katelyn Sweeney of Roanoke VA with son Julius Timothy Sweeney; sister and brother-in-law Kathleen and "Terp" Terpening of Weedsport NY; brother Daniel Steinman of Jacksonville FL; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Betty Steinman of Massachusetts, Connie Steinman of Syracuse, Michaeline "Mickey" Sweeney of Arlington VA, Martin V. Sweeney of Parish FL, Bonnie Sweeney of Himrod NY, Kathleen Sweeney of Syracuse NY; special cousins, Connie and Gail Sweeney of Elmira; many nieces, nephews, cousins; canine companion Aggie. Maureen earned her Bachelor's Degree in Speech Therapy from SUNY Geneseo, continuing her education at Elmira College where she earned a Master's Degree in Education. Maureen was an avid NY Yankee and Syracuse University basketball fan. She enjoyed her time spent at Seneca Lake with special friends, Sarah and Marie. Ever the doting grandmother Maureen loved the times she was able to spend with her grandchildren and was grateful to see her newest grandson Julius Timothy, who was born on October 1, 2019. Family and friends are invited to McInerny Funeral Home, 502 W. Water Street, Elmira, on Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A prayer service will be held at the funeral home on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 9:15 a.m., followed by a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 1100 W. Church Street, Elmira. Interment with committal prayers will then take place at St. Peter & Paul's Cemetery. Those wishing may remember Maureen with a donation to Operation Smile, 3641 Faculty Blvd., Virginia Beach VA 23453, operationsmile.org. The Sweeney family sends a special thank you to the staff at Arnot Ogden Medical Center-ICU, for the compassionate care provided to Maureen.
Published in Star-Gazette from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019